It will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Statesville, NC
