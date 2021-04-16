 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

