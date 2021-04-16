Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in States…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast br…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see…
This evening in Statesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesville fo…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temp…