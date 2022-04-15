Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
