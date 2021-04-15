 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

