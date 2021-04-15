Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Statesville, NC
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
