The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.