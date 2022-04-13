The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. W…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mp…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll…