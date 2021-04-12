 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert