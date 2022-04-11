 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

