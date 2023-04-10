Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Statesville, NC
