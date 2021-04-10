 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

