Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Statesville, NC
