Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Winds should b…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. T…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?