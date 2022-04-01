 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Local Weather

