Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

