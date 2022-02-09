 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

