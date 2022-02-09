For the drive home in Statesville: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degre…
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect te…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecas…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.