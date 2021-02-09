 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert