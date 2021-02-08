 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

