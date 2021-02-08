Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Statesville's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of sn…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 de…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. St…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
For the drive home in Statesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…