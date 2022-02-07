 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert