Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.