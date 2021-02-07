Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
