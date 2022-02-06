Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an …
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rain…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperature…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…