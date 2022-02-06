 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

