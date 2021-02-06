 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert