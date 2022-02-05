 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

