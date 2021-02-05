For the drive home in Statesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
