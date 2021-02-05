 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

