For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
