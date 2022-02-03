Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
