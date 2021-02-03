 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Local Weather

