Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

