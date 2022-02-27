This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Statesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomo…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. C…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow…