Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

