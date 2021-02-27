 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert