Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

