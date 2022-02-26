For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will…
This evening in Statesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomo…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tod…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow…