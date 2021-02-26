 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Occasional rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

