Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

