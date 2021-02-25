 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert