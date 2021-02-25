This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
