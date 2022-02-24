 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

