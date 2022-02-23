For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
