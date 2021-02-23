Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
