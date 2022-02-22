 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert