This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tod…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tod…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecaste…
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a b…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.