Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tom…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming overcast with periods of freezing rain later at night. Ic…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Satu…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted…