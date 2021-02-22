Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.