Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Local Weather

