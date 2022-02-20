 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

