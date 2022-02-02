 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville's evening forecast: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert