Statesville's evening forecast: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
