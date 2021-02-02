This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today…
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Frida…
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect te…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. It sho…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds light and v…