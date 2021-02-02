 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert