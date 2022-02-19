 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

