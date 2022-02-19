This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
