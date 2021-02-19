Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
