Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

