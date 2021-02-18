This evening in Statesville: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
