Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming overcast with periods of freezing rain later at night. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Thursday, Statesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

