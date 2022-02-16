 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert