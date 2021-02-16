 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

