Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
