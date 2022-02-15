Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.