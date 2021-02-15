This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
